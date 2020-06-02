Watch KeKe Palmer Face Off Against The National Guard In Heated Protest Moment

Keke Palmer is beloved for her movie and TV roles and for the many memes she’s given us over the years, but she has also earned the admiration of her fans for always standing up for what’s right. Now, a new viral video of the actress facing off against a member of the National Guard during a protest on Tuesday (June 2) is earning her praise across the internet.

In the clip, which is circulating on Twitter, Palmer can be seen standing less than two feet from an armed member of the Guard, giving a passionate speech about the moment.

“Saying ‘once the looting start, the shootings start’? You have the president talking about the Second Amendment as a use for people to come out here to use firearms against the people who are protesting?” she began, referencing President Donald Trump’s recent comments about deploying the military on protestors. “This is the messages that we’re seeing. I don’t know if you’re on social media because the news don’t tell you everything. But you have to pay attention to what’s going on or else, we have a president that’s trying to incite a race war. And with the borders are closed, we can’t leave.”

Then, the conversation took an unexpected turn. Palmer tried to appeal to the guardsman’s conscience.

“We have people in here that need your help,” she said. “This is when you and y’all standing together with the community, with society to stop, to stop the governmental oppression, period. We need you!”

The guard responded: “I agree”

Keke continued. “So, march with us. March beside us. You, go get your people.Y’all march beside us, march beside us. March beside us, let the revolution be televised, march beside us and show us that you’re here for us! Make history with us! Let’s just do it, march with us. We’ll start marching, you march with us, please.”

“I can’t,” the guard responded.

Keke and the people around her continued to push the guards to join them in their protest, and it’s clear that their persuasion is starting to work.

After some more back and forth about whether or not the guards could leave their post to join the protest, the person filming Keke simplified the ask: “Can you do me a favor? Can you do a favor? Can you take a knee?” he asked.

