Raymond Santana And Deelishis Get Married In Beautiful Georgia Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Raymond Santana and Deelishis! The couple tied the knot on Saturday in Georgia, six months after they got engaged, in December 2019.

Santana, one of the exonerated men from the "Central Park Five," shared photos and video from their special day on Instagram. His bride, Flavor Of Love star Deelishis, wore a beautiful white lace and tulle gown with a floor-length veil.