Bonnie Pointer From The Legendary Pointer Sister Dies At 69

Patricia Eva “Bonnie” Pointer, member of the Grammy award winning 80's hit group, The Pointer Sisters, has passed away.

According to Variety, her sister Anita Pointer said in a statement, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”



Her cause of death is not known. Bonnie Pointer was 69 years old.



