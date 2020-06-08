Bonnie Pointer From The Legendary Pointer Sister Dies At 69

HOLLYWOOD - FEBRUARY 28: R&B group The Pointer Sisters: Singers June, Bonnie, Ruth and Anita attend the 18th Annual Grammy Awards on February 28, 1976 at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Her sister Anita provided a statement about the news.

Patricia Eva “Bonnie” Pointer, member of the Grammy award winning 80's hit group, The Pointer Sisters, has passed away.

According to Variety, her sister Anita Pointer said in a statement, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.” 


Her cause of death is not known. Bonnie Pointer was 69 years old.

Born in Oakland, California, Bonnie was an original member of the group but left by the mid 1970s to pursue a solo career. She released two self-titled albums on Motown, another album in 1984 and her final release was in 2011.

In 1979, she scored a top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hit with "Heaven Must Have Sent You."

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

