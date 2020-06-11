'Greenleaf' Final Season Trailer Is Here And Ready To Break Your Heart

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Merle Dandridge, Oprah Winfrey, Lynn Whitfield and Keith David at the "Greenleaf" Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on September 26, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage)

The beloved OWN series ends after its fifth season.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Greenleaf fans are preparing to say goodbye to the hit OWN series after the upcoming fifth season, and the newly-released trailer makes it clear that there will be more than a few tears.

It also promises to wrap up some of last season's cliffhangers.

“In Greenleaf’s farewell fun, the eponymous family will strive to maintain a unified front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries. But secrets past and present create what could be lethal fractures in the family’s delicate foundation," a press release accompanying the trailer says. "The Bishop continues working to improve his rift with Lady Mae while, day by day, Harmony and Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens.”

And while Greenleaf may be ending after this season, a spinoff of the series is reportedly in the works.

Watch the full trailer, below. Greenleaf season five premieres June 23 at 9/8c on OWN.

(Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage)

