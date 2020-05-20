Everything You'll Want To Know About The ‘Greenleaf' Spinoff

OWN may be ending Greenleaf, but the show’s legacy isn’t stopping anytime soon.

The cable network and producer Lionsgate TV are reportedly developing a spinoff of the megachurch drama.

While there isn’t yet a publicly-released title to the spinoff and no word yet on which characters will be featured, the Hollywood Reporter reports the project is in the early days of development. Craig Wright, Greenleaf’s creator, will also develop the new series.

Executive producer Oprah Winfrey, along with Wright, long believed Greenleaf should conclude after season 5 . Wright had previously considered a spinoff after seeing public support for the show with the announcement of its final season, therefore, plans for a spinoff accelerated.

Greenleaf focuses on a family from Memphis who runs a large megachurch in the city with scandalous secrets and lies. The series stars Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker and Deborah Joy Winans.

The fifth and final season premieres June 23.]

Watch the teaser spot for the spinoff below:

