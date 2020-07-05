Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Run

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States. #2020VISION,” the 43-year-old mogul said, making good on a promise he first made in 2015.

‘Ye announced in a tweet Saturday evening (July 4) that he will be running for President of the United States in the November election.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION

Following his announcement on Twitter, Kim Kardashian West, also confirmed the surprise news on her Instagram story.

West first announced plans in 2015 to run for the highest office in the nation during an acceptance speech for the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

RELATED: Kanye West Says He’s ‘Definitely Voting’ This Election And ‘We Know’ Who He’s Supporting

"I don't know what I finna lose after this. It don't matter, though; It's not about me. It's about ideas. New ideas. People with ideas. People who believe in truth," West said. "And yes, as you probably could've guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president."

It is unclear how West will get his name on the ballot with only 121 days before the election. He will first have to meet guidelines in order to secure a spot.

While it is not certain what party Kanye will run under, he has expressed his support for Donald Trump in the past.

The three basic methods provided by Ballotpedia for an individual to become a candidate for president of the United States include but are not limited to: an individual running as a write-in candidate or running as an independent party after receiving and a number of signatures through a petition by each state.