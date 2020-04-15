Kanye West Says He’s ‘Definitely Voting’ This Election And ‘We Know’ Who He’s Supporting

Kanye West says he’s voting in November’s presidential election and it’s really no surprise who he’s going to pull the lever for.

In an interview for the May cover for GQ Magazine, the rapper and producer, who previously admitted that he was not registered to vote, didn’t explicitly reveal who’s got his vote, but his unwavering support for Donald Trump doesn’t seem to be fading.

“I will not be told who I’m gonna vote on because of my color,” he told the magazine. “I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on.”

He continued: “Both my parents were freedom fighters, and they used to drink from fountains they were told they couldn’t drink from, and they used to sit in restaurants where they were told they couldn’t eat from. They didn’t fight for me to be told by white people which white person I can vote on.”

Joe Biden recently became the presumptive Democratic nominee for the presidency after Bernie Sanders, his last remaining opponent, dropped out of the race and subsequently endorsed him. Former president Barack Obama and former Biden foe Elizabeth Warren officially endorsed Biden on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectfully. That said, nothing seems to be swaying Kanye’s support away from the current president’s reelection bid.

“I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here! Jesus Is King was No. 1!” he said.

“I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with [Hillary Clinton]. What kind of campaign is that, anyway?” West added in the interview. “That’s like if Obama’s campaign was ‘I’m with Black.’ What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion! You know?”

Kanye West has been known to sport his autographed MAGA hat and has met with Trump on numerous occasions – both in Trump Tower and the White House.

During an April cover story interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, West reiterated his support for the 45th President. “I’m a Black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine?” West said. “It reminded me of how I felt as a Black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re Black, so you’re a Democrat.’”