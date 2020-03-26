Kanye Defends Donald Trump Support After Backlash “I’m a Black guy with a red MAGA hat”

Kanye West is opening up about the way he’s been treated for his support of Donald Trump.

In an interview with the The Wall Street Journal Magazine, West revealed he resents that people make assumptions because he is Black or a rapper or a college dropout.

"I'm a Black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine?" said West, WSJ reports. "It reminded me of how I felt as a Black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.’”

The Yeezy founder continued by sharing that his wealth and fame didn’t serve as a protection from the scrutiny either.

“Everything is about putting people in their place. Classism, protectionism—not just racism,” said West. “Classism is like living on a bookshelf. The more money you have, the higher you go. And you get to the top and look over and what do you see? Fear.”

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, has also shown support for the president, teaming up with Trump as an advocate for prison reform. The couple have reportedly made several visits to the White House regarding the issue.

Although West says he has to deal with backlash due to supporting the president, the Grammy award-winning rapper still told the WSJ that if he were registered to vote, he would have voted for Trump in 2016.