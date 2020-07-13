Vivica A. Fox Wants Zendaya To Play Her Daughter In Next ‘Kill Bill’

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, premiered in 2003, and Kill Bill: Vol. 2, dropped in 2004, grossing a combined $330 million.

For 16 years, Quentin Tarantino, the director of the franchise, has been teasing the third installment.

Now, Vivica A. Fox has a great suggestion for who should play her daughter in the highly anticipated follow up — Zendaya.

Fox played Vernita Green, part of a team of assassins that Uma Thurman’s character, The Bride, was trying to kill.

In an interview with NME, Fox said, "I was doing an interview and they asked, ‘What young actress would you get to play your daughter?’ and I was like ‘No, Ambrosia!’ but they meant an established actress.” Ambrosia Kelley played her four-year-old daughter in the last installment.

She continued, “So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably greenlight this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her.”

Fox added, “Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’" she added. "And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn’t it be amazing?”

Whoever lands the role will more than likely be the lead for Kill Bill. Back in 2004, Tarantino said the third volume will star the daughter of Vivica Fox’s character, seeking revenge against Uma Thurman’s character for killing her mother.