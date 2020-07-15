Tyra Banks Named New Host Of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Supermodel Tyra Banks has left the runway and entered the ballroom.

Following the July 13 announcement that long term host Tom Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews would be leaving the ABC hit show Dancing with the Stars, the network announced that fashion model Tyra Banks would be the new host of the show.

Banks will also serve as executive producer on the series.

“As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our ‘Dancing’ stage,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment in an offical DWTS statement. “Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

Sharing her excitement in a statement, Banks said that she has been a fan of DWTS since its first season and that she hopes to continue the legacy of Bergeron.

“The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” she said in the same statement.

Prior to her new primetime venture, the 46-year-old co-hosted America’s Got Talent during its 12th season, she also sat as the host of her self-titled talk show The Tyra Banks Show and was the creator of the television series America’s Next Top Model under her Bankable Productions.