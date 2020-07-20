Keke Palmer Addresses Rumors Her Talk Show Was Canceled Due To Her Activism

GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE - 10/16/19 Jimmy Fallon is a guest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 on ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke." GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE airs weekdays 1-2pm, ET on ABC. SSK19 (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) KEKE PALMER

She was a co-host of ‘Strahan, Sarah and Keke’ on ABC.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

In July of last year, Keke Palmer began hosting  Strahan, Sarah and Keke on ABC. 

However, once the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in March, the show was put on hiatus. The chat fest was reportedly canceled this month.

Memes have been circulating that the show was canceled by ABC after Palmer was seen protesting police killings of Black men.

The 26-year-old is quickly shutting those reports down.

Palmer posted one of the memes on her Instagram and wrote, “I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a black person that you will in some way be punished. I have seen this going around and at first I ignored [it] but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up.”

She continued, “If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV. The reality is I was never signed to ‘SSK’ as one would a seasonal show. This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a ‘series regular’ see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer. That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves.”

She also added,  “Trust me, walking in my truth has always made my blessings overflow and connect to those that are like minded and not with those that are not. Do not believe this lie.”

See the full post below:

View this post on Instagram

I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a black person that you will in some way be punished. I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up. If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV. The reality is I was never signed to “SSK” as one would a seasonal show. This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a “series regular” see me see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer. That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves. I hate talking about business because it can seem a bit weird and gets quite technical lol. But when I see such fear mongering comments I want to speak out so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job! I’m sure it can and has before, but let’s also recognize when it has not. That way more of us with our own minds speak out against any injustices we see. Trust me, walking in my truth has always made my blessings OVERFLOW and connect to those that are like minded and not with those that are not. Do not believe this lie. Stay courageous and stay true because GOD HAS YOU ALWAYS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) on

(Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images)

