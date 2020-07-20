Keke Palmer Addresses Rumors Her Talk Show Was Canceled Due To Her Activism

In July of last year, Keke Palmer began hosting Strahan, Sarah and Keke on ABC.

However, once the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in March, the show was put on hiatus. The chat fest was reportedly canceled this month.



Memes have been circulating that the show was canceled by ABC after Palmer was seen protesting police killings of Black men.



The 26-year-old is quickly shutting those reports down.



Palmer posted one of the memes on her Instagram and wrote, “I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a black person that you will in some way be punished. I have seen this going around and at first I ignored [it] but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up.”

She continued, “If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV. The reality is I was never signed to ‘SSK’ as one would a seasonal show. This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a ‘series regular’ see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer. That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves.”



She also added, “Trust me, walking in my truth has always made my blessings overflow and connect to those that are like minded and not with those that are not. Do not believe this lie.”

See the full post below:

