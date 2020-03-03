Yara Shahidi Nails Aaliyah's Iconic Tommy Hilfiger Look On 'Grown-ish'

Yara Shahidi may have created the best Aaliyah fashion tribute to date. If you don’t’ believe us, see for yourself!

On Monday (Mar. 2), the Grown-ish star left fans doing a double-take after posting a photo dressed in a customized Tommy Hilfiger logo bandeau top, a pair of Tommy Hilfiger Flag Boxer Briefs ($24), a Brown Classic leather Tommy Hilfiger Belt ($46), oversized multicolored jeans, and Timberland boots—reminiscent of Aaliyah’s iconic Tommy Hilfiger look.

You may be asking yourself, what is with the stylish tribute? According to the 20-year-old actress, it’s all in preparation for the upcoming Spring finale of Grown-ish.

“Sneak peek of Zoey ‘At Her Best’,” Yara, who plays Zoey Johnson on Grown-ish, captioned the Instagram photo. She jokingly added, “Timbs suffered a TEMPORARY crease BUT No Timbs were permanently hurt in the making of this episode!”

Keep scrolling to see a clip from the episode below: