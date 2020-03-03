Yara Shahidi Nails Aaliyah's Iconic Tommy Hilfiger Look On 'Grown-ish'

Fireworks! Lil Wayne Makes It Official With His Model Fiancé Le'Tecia As She Shows Off Huge Blinged Out Ring At V-Day Celebration
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Yara Shahidi may have created the best Aaliyah fashion tribute to date. If you don’t’ believe us, see for yourself!
On Monday (Mar. 2), the Grown-ish star left fans doing a double-take after posting a photo dressed in a customized Tommy Hilfiger logo bandeau top, a pair of Tommy Hilfiger Flag Boxer Briefs ($24), a Brown Classic leather Tommy Hilfiger Belt ($46), oversized multicolored jeans, and Timberland boots—reminiscent of Aaliyah’s iconic Tommy Hilfiger look.
You may be asking yourself, what is with the stylish tribute? According to the 20-year-old actress, it’s all in preparation for the upcoming Spring finale of Grown-ish.
RELATED | Kim Kardashian Has A Message For Everyone Offended By Her Aaliyah Costume
“Sneak peek of Zoey ‘At Her Best’,” Yara, who plays Zoey Johnson on Grown-ish, captioned the Instagram photo. She jokingly added, “Timbs suffered a TEMPORARY crease BUT No Timbs were permanently hurt in the making of this episode!”
Keep scrolling to see a clip from the episode below:
From Aaliyah’s iconic hairstyle to the maroon lipstick, we cannot deal! We are sure the late singer would be proud of Yara's fashionable tribute.
(Photos: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, KMazur/WireImage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS