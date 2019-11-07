Yara Shahidi To Speak At 'Mental Health Matters' Summit

Yara Shahidi is using her passion for activism as a means to educate others.

The Grown-ish star is set to speak at the RLJ Summit and Day Party: Mental Health Matters on November 9 at A Noise Within Theatre in Pasadena, California.

The event seeks to raise awareness about mass incarceration in America and the stigma surrounding mental illness, and seeks to educate the public about Los Angeles County jail reform. In extension of this, the summit will encourage the local community to vote "yes" on the Reform L.A. Jails (RLJ) measure that will be on the California presidential primary ballot on March 3, 2020.