Kim Kardashian West Asks For ‘Compassion’ Amid Alarming Tweets From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has broken her silence and spoken up after her husband, Kanye West, made a series of alarming tweets this week revealing personal details about their children and family following his controversial campaign rally in South Carolina.

Among those tweets, Kanye claimed that Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, tried to “lock him up” on Monday (July 20) and by Tuesday (July 21), he tweeted that he’s been considering divorcing his wife.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and beauty mogul addressed his claims in a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday morning (July 22).

“Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” the letter begins. “Those who are closest with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

She noted the cultural stigma that exists around people who suffer from mental illnesses like bipolar disorder and called on the media and public to give their family “the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”

See her message in full below: