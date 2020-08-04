Tiffany Haddish Confirms Relationship With Common

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Tiffany Haddish is officially confirming that she and rapper Common have been dating.
The couple was last seen quarantined together and were also spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest in June.
RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Seems To Confirm Rumors She's Dating Common
"I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it," Haddish said. "I'm just way happier and it's like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him."
RELATED: BIG CHOP! Tiffany Haddish Cuts Her Natural Hair Down To A Baby Fro On Instagram Live
The star also joked that the pair are now twins referring to her newly shaved head. She also admitted that Common had nothing but praise for her new look.
According to the Emmy-award winner, things became more serious with Common after they partnered on a charity project toward the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they first met on the set of "The Kitchen" film they both starred in 2019.
The two went on their first official date virtually thanks to the dating app Bumble in April of this year.
(Photo: Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS