Tiffany Haddish Confirms Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish is officially confirming that she and rapper Common have been dating.

The couple was last seen quarantined together and were also spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest in June.

"I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it," Haddish said. "I'm just way happier and it's like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him."