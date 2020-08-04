Tiffany Haddish Confirms Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish and Common

"I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back."

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Tiffany Haddish is officially confirming that she and rapper Common have been dating. 

The couple was last seen quarantined together and were also spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest in June.

"I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it," Haddish said. "I'm just way happier and it's like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him."

The star also joked that the pair are now twins referring to her newly shaved head. She also admitted that Common had nothing but praise for her new look. 

According to the Emmy-award winner, things became more serious with Common after they partnered on a charity project toward the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they first met on the set of "The Kitchen" film they both starred in 2019. 

The two went on their first official date virtually thanks to the dating app Bumble in April of this year. 

(Photo: Getty Images)

