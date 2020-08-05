T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Pullins Pregnant With First Child

Written by BET Staff

R&B singer Zonnique Pullins is pregnant! The daughter of music moguls T.I. and Tiny is expecting her first child with her boyfriend of two years, rapper Bandhunta Izzy (born Israel James), People reported in an exclusive interview. Pullins, 24, who is currently five months along and in her second trimester says that her pregnancy has been pretty easy so far. RELATED: Zonnique Says She Wants To Be Defined As An Artist, Period. "With it being my first time being pregnant, I had so many expectations and was thinking, 'Oh, it's going to be really hard,' " she says. "I never really had morning sickness."

The artist explained that when she first found out that she was expecting her first emotion wasn’t excitement. “But after a while, I'm like, 'Now I feel like I can do this. It's something that will mature me and change me in a great way.' I'm trying to wrap my head around it, and now we are here," she continues. On the premiere episode of her live Fox Soul show The Mix, Pullins shared the news with her stepfather, T.I., for the first time and announced that she is having a baby girl.

One thing the artist says has been a major difficulty being pregnant during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is trying to navigate to her doctor’s visits. “When it comes to going to doctor's appointments, I go to all of them by myself,” she says. “I ask every single time, 'Can I bring my boyfriend?' And they're like, 'No, only you can come.' That’s been the worst part.” “I'm hoping by the time I'm ready to have the baby it will be over with. But I'm sure it won't be, so I'll be in there with one person, most likely. I'm just trying not to get my hopes too high anymore,” she adds. In addition to her new bundle of joy and talk show, Pullins also appeared on the latest cover of Afro Style Magazine.