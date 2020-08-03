Keke Palmer Says She Expected Her GMA Show To Be Canceled

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
After a guest appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Keke Palmer shared how she wasn’t at all surprised that her daytime talk show Strahan, Sara, and Keke got canceled.
"When the pandemic hit, that's what became all on our minds—was the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID," the 26-year-old actress said on Sunday (August 2). "So, I kind of knew that, you know, if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much later because our show is really about an audience."
ABC announced in March that the talk show would be suspended and replaced with a news program called GMA 3: What You Need to Know that would report on all information about the global coronavirus pandemic.
In early July, reports confirmed that SSK would be canceled in its entirety.
Following the announcement, fans of the show speculated that the cancelation had more to do with Palmer’s outspoken comments about racial injustice in the nation during a Black Lives Matter protest.
However, the TV personality shut those rumors down in an Instagram post.
"I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a Black person that you will in some way be punished," Palmer started in her IG post on July 18. "I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up. If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV."
"This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a 'series regular' … see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer," she continued. "That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies; that means it evolves."
Now, Palmer only further verifies what she previously stated. Watch Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen clip below:
(Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images)
