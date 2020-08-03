Keke Palmer Says She Expected Her GMA Show To Be Canceled

Keke Palmer

Reports released in early July confirmed that ‘Strahan, Sara, and Keke’ would be canceled.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

After a guest appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Keke Palmer shared how she wasn’t at all surprised that her daytime talk show Strahan, Sara, and Keke got canceled. 

"When the pandemic hit, that's what became all on our minds—was the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID," the 26-year-old actress said on Sunday (August 2). "So, I kind of knew that, you know, if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much later because our show is really about an audience."

ABC announced in March that the talk show would be suspended and replaced with a news program called GMA 3: What You Need to Know that would report on all information about the global coronavirus pandemic

In early July, reports confirmed that SSK would be canceled in its entirety. 

Following the announcement, fans of the show speculated that the cancelation had more to do with Palmer’s outspoken comments about racial injustice in the nation during a Black Lives Matter protest. 

However, the TV personality shut those rumors down in an Instagram post. 

"I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a Black person that you will in some way be punished," Palmer started in her IG post on July 18. "I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up. If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV." 

I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a black person that you will in some way be punished. I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up. If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV. The reality is I was never signed to “SSK” as one would a seasonal show. This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a “series regular” see me see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer. That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves. I hate talking about business because it can seem a bit weird and gets quite technical lol. But when I see such fear mongering comments I want to speak out so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job! I’m sure it can and has before, but let’s also recognize when it has not. That way more of us with our own minds speak out against any injustices we see. Trust me, walking in my truth has always made my blessings OVERFLOW and connect to those that are like minded and not with those that are not. Do not believe this lie. Stay courageous and stay true because GOD HAS YOU ALWAYS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

"This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a 'series regular' … see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer," she continued. "That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies; that means it evolves."

Now, Palmer only further verifies what she previously stated. Watch Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen clip below:

(Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images)

