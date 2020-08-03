Keke Palmer Says She Expected Her GMA Show To Be Canceled

Written by BET Staff

In early July, reports confirmed that SSK would be canceled in its entirety. Following the announcement, fans of the show speculated that the cancelation had more to do with Palmer’s outspoken comments about racial injustice in the nation during a Black Lives Matter protest. RELATED: Watch KeKe Palmer Face Off Against The National Guard In Heated Protest Moment However, the TV personality shut those rumors down in an Instagram post.

"I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a Black person that you will in some way be punished," Palmer started in her IG post on July 18. "I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up. If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV."

"This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a 'series regular' … see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer," she continued. "That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies; that means it evolves." Now, Palmer only further verifies what she previously stated. Watch Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen clip below: