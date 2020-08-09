Ayesha Curry’s Daughters Show Off Cute ‘Black is King’ Dance Routine

If Beyoncé is searching for the youngest backup dancers, she should look no further than Ayesha Curry’s daughters for the job!

The host of “Ayesha’s Homemade,” and wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, uploaded a home video on her Instagram on Saturday (August 8), featuring their daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5. The girls effortlessly show off their latest dance moves to Beyoncé’s “Already,” track from her Disney+ visual album, Black is King.