Ayesha Curry’s Daughters Show Off Cute ‘Black is King’ Dance Routine

If Beyoncé is searching for the youngest backup dancers, she should look no further than Ayesha Curry’s daughters for the job!
The host of “Ayesha’s Homemade,” and wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, uploaded a home video on her Instagram on Saturday (August 8), featuring their daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5. The girls effortlessly show off their latest dance moves to Beyoncé’s “Already,” track from her Disney+ visual album, Black is King.
The two sisters were filmed in the back of a pick-up truck with Riley, sporting sunglasses, displaying her moves in a matching short set topped by a black-and-white shirt. Ryan sat at the edge of the truck, rocking shades, and a denim jacket over a Burberry tartan dress.
“A little Saturday inspiration. My baby girls. They are LOVING “Black Is King,” Curry captioned in the post.
Riley’s moves almost match the choreography in the Black is King visual play. Ryan, who lets her big sister have the spotlight, also made a little room for herself as she rocks to the beat while lip syncing.
Should we be on the lookout for a Riley and Ryan cameo in Bey’s next project?
(Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)
