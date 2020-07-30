Ayesha Curry Explains How She Had ‘The Talk’ With Her Daughter Riley

Ayesha and Steph Curry are not raising their kids in a protective bubble.

The NBA player and lifestyle entrepreneur are parents to son Canon W. Jack, 2, plus daughters Ryan Carson, 5, and Riley, 8. They revealed that after the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others, the Currys felt it was important for their kids — especially their oldest daughter, Riley — to understand the reasons behind the recent justice movements.

In an interview with Self magazine, Ayesha explained that she had “the talk” with Riley by taking her to a protest: "I think we protested seven miles that day, so we knew Ryan wasn't going to make it for the walk. But with our oldest, we felt like it was time. I mean, even if it wasn't time, it was time, you know what I mean? And we felt like the best way to explain everything to her was for her to see it and understand it and hear it firsthand. So we brought her with us."

She continued, "She totally got it, she internalized it, and then was able to ask us the questions that she wanted to ask without being fearful of asking them. I feel like that’s been how we see change happening—because the children are our future, and I feel like if we’re verbally and physically instilling in them the change we wish to see, that’s the best way to get it going."

The 31-year-old concluded: "So not really sugarcoating no matter how young the kids are—not sugarcoating what’s going on, really tackling it head-on, face-first—has been what’s worked for us. And of course we wore masks!"

Curry also spoke about body positivity after she got a lot of attention on Instagram over a picture she posted in a bikini. Ayesha says "it took a long time" for her to realize what getting fit meant to her because she "wasn't the kid who was raised to go play outside and go be active."

"I started slow," she told the magazine. "Especially for moms out there, I think it's important to remember to just have grace with yourself and realize that you had these humans, these whole humans, and so it's okay when things get out of whack a little bit, and that it takes time to get back to yourself."

Read the full interview here.