Ayesha Curry Represents Black Women In Her New Lifestyle Magazine ‘Sweet July’

The name Sweet July holds a special place in the mother of three’s heart as she got married to her husband Steph Curry in July. Her children, Riley , Ryan , and Canon also each share birthdays in the month.

“I’m so nervous and excited about it,” Curry told People. “This first issue is all about presence and gratitude, which I think is so important, not only in life, but especially right now. I just hope that people find a sense from it.”

Curry exclusively revealed the premiere cover to People on Tuesday (April 21) and dished on what readers can expect from her new release.

With food being a common theme throughout the magazine, this issue, which Curry calls a “mini cookbook” features 22 mouth-watering recipes.

Other features in her quarterly publication include her “Connected” column that features an intimate conversation with hubby Steph. She will also debut her “Ask Mom Anything” feature that will answer questions from her daughters Riley and Ryan.

Following other Black women trailblazers in the world of print, Ayesha celebrates being the first woman of color to come out with her own magazine since Oprah Winfrey in 2000 and the late B. Smith in 1998.

“Representation matters,” she says. “It was so exciting to know that as my girls grow up, they can see themselves within the pages.”

Curry made her initial announcement about the magazine launch on April 1 when she recreated the iconic scene from Miranda Priestly’s office entrance from The Devil Wears Prada with the help of her husband and children.