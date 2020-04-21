Ayesha Curry Represents Black Women In Her New Lifestyle Magazine ‘Sweet July’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 06: Ayesha Curry attends the 2019 James Beard Awards at Lyric Opera Of Chicago on May 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

“This first issue is all about presence and gratitude.”

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July lifestyle magazine has officially launched!

Curry exclusively revealed the premiere cover to People on Tuesday (April 21) and dished on what readers can expect from her new release. 

“I’m so nervous and excited about it,” Curry told People. “This first issue is all about presence and gratitude, which I think is so important, not only in life, but especially right now. I just hope that people find a sense from it.”

The name Sweet July holds a special place in the mother of three’s heart as she got married to her husband Steph Curry in July. Her children, Riley, Ryan, and Canon also each share birthdays in the month. 

With food being a common theme throughout the magazine, this issue, which Curry calls a “mini cookbook” features 22 mouth-watering recipes. 

Other features in her quarterly publication include her “Connected” column that features an intimate conversation with hubby Steph. She will also debut her “Ask Mom Anything” feature that will answer questions from her daughters Riley and Ryan. 

Following other Black women trailblazers in the world of print, Ayesha celebrates being the first woman of color to come out with her own magazine since Oprah Winfrey in 2000 and the late B. Smith in 1998. 

“Representation matters,” she says. “It was so exciting to know that as my girls grow up, they can see themselves within the pages.” 

Curry made her initial announcement about the magazine launch on April 1 when she recreated the iconic scene from Miranda Priestly’s office entrance from The Devil Wears Prada with the help of her husband and children. 

If you're like me, you're looking for any glimmer of light or joy in the world right now to help get you through these unforeseen strange times. Last fall, I was offered the opportunity to create my own magazine. Besides it having a cover and pages and pictures, I was given the blank slate to make it whatever I wanted. After a lot of thought and self-reflection, I decided that what I wanted was to tell stories with substance about things that matter. Showcase people doing groundbreaking things and supporting their communities. Give people information but also inspiration. I wanted my girls to be able to see themselves in the pictures and the stories, and feel like not only is there a place for them in this world, but that the skies the limit for what they can achieve. And then the craziest thing happened.. We made it! And we called it SWEET JULY. Why? Well, all three of our babies were born in July, we got married in July and it's the 7th month in the calendar year. It's the time in my life where I find I have the most joy and excitement. I wanted to carry that through everyday and simply honor and find gratitude in the big and the small moments. As we prepare to release the first issue in what could be seen as the most insane time, I'm choosing to see it another way. I think the world needs a little joy right now, and this first issue is dripping with it. To celebrate (and to pay homage to one of the greatest scenes in movie history), I enlisted the family to make a little home video. Initially this was supposed to launch under much different circumstances. It's only fair to rename this: "THE DEVIL WEARS SWEATPANTS" SWEET JULY COMING SOON!!!!

RELATED: Ayesha Curry Reveals New Magazine In ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Video With Steph And Kids

Sweet July will be available on Amazon, Apple News+, Zinio, and Barnes & Noble Nook on April 24.  Print copies are available for purchase here.

(Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

