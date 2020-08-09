Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner’s Appearance In ‘WAP’ Video

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Following the release of the alluring summer track “WAP” by rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion on Friday (August 7), one cameo appearance in the YouTube trending music video is not sitting well with fans and has some petitioning for its removal.
Kylie Jenner, sporting an animal print ensemble, shows up nearly two minutes into the video that was filmed in a luxurious mega-mansion, sending Black Twitter into a heated fury, and prompting Cardi to defend the appearance.
She responded to the backlash hours after the song’s release, saying, one of the goals of the music video was “to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential.”
Many fans took offense to the beauty mogul’s cameo following Jenner’s numerous counts of appropriating Black culture and called on a petition to remove her from the “WAP” video.
The petition has already reached nearly 59,000 signatures with a goal of 75,000.
Jenner has not openly responded to the critiques or Cardi’s comments.
(Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)
