Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner’s Appearance In ‘WAP’ Video

Following the release of the alluring summer track “WAP” by rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion on Friday (August 7), one cameo appearance in the YouTube trending music video is not sitting well with fans and has some petitioning for its removal.

Kylie Jenner, sporting an animal print ensemble, shows up nearly two minutes into the video that was filmed in a luxurious mega-mansion, sending Black Twitter into a heated fury, and prompting Cardi to defend the appearance.

