Jennifer Hudson Delivers Backpacks, Supplies To Chicago Kids

Jennifer Hudson and her sister, Julia, last week made special deliveries to Chicago students whose families face economic hardships. The duo and 15 volunteers delivered 2,000 backpacks around the city just in time to start classes on September 8.

The award-winning actress and singer and her sister Julia held their 10th annual “Hatch Day” on Friday (August 14) to deliver the supplies by vehicle this year due to coronavirus restrictions. In addition to pencils, pens, notebooks, the duo also handed out tablets, hand sanitizers and face masks.

“Now more than ever, young people need to know that there are people standing up for them and rooting for them as they learn and grow,” Jennifer and Julia said in an official statement. “So much has changed this year for the city of Chicago and the entire world, but providing children with the tools they need to succeed will always be our mission. Though hatch day may look different this year, we’ve never been more committed to supporting our communities.”