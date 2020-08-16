Jennifer Hudson Delivers Backpacks, Supplies To Chicago Kids

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Jennifer Hudson and her sister, Julia, last week made special deliveries to Chicago students whose families face economic hardships. The duo and 15 volunteers delivered 2,000 backpacks around the city just in time to start classes on September 8.
The award-winning actress and singer and her sister Julia held their 10th annual “Hatch Day” on Friday (August 14) to deliver the supplies by vehicle this year due to coronavirus restrictions. In addition to pencils, pens, notebooks, the duo also handed out tablets, hand sanitizers and face masks.
“Now more than ever, young people need to know that there are people standing up for them and rooting for them as they learn and grow,” Jennifer and Julia said in an official statement. “So much has changed this year for the city of Chicago and the entire world, but providing children with the tools they need to succeed will always be our mission. Though hatch day may look different this year, we’ve never been more committed to supporting our communities.”
“Hatch Day” is one of the many events, the Grammy-winning singer puts on for her community thanks to The Julian D. King Gift Foundation, which honors Julia’s son and Jennifer Hudson’s nephew, Julian, who was killed in 2008.
The sisters also celebrated what would have been Julian’s 19th birthday on August 14 alongside “Hatch Day.”
“On this Hatch day many kids in chicago was still blessed !,” Hudson captioned in her Instagram post. “Happy heavenly birthday nephew !! We will always honor and uphold your memory !”
The JDK Foundation helps to “provide stability, support and positive experiences for children of all backgrounds to help enable them to grow to be productive, confident and happy adults.”
(Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
