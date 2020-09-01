‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Preview Event Postponed Following Chadwick Boseman Death

Netflix is postponing a virtual preview event of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which will now be known as one of Chadwick Boseman’s final films. PEOPLE reports that the push back comes after Boseman’s sudden death of colon cancer on Friday (August 28). While the event has been delayed, the release date for the film, which has not yet been released but scheduled for later this year, will reportedly remain the same, according to the streaming service.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is based on the 1982 August Wilson play about the “Mother of Blues” Ma Rainey, who will be played by Viola Davis, and her experience with white management in Chicago in 1927. Boseman plays Levee, a troubled trumpet player who yearns for his own place in the music industry. Also in the film are actors Glynn Turman and Colman Domingo.

RELATED: ABC To Air 'Black Panther' And Chadwick Boseman Special Tribute

Netflix had planned to host a virtual event for the film on Monday to reveal a first look at the movie and present a conversation between director George C. Wolf and Davis. The movie had already wrapped filming prior to Boseman’s passing.

Netflix Co-CEO and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said in a statement that Boseman was "a superhero on screen and in life. It's impossible to imagine working at the level he has while valiantly battling his illness. His legacy as a person and an artist will inspire millions. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time."

Davis took to Instagram to say of Boseman that it was "an honor working beside you, getting to know you."

"No words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity.... May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you!," she shared.

"I always thought he was such a shy, cool, kinda strange intellectual brother," said his co-star, Domingo. "Knowing him on the journey of Ma was a true gift. I will miss him and honor his incredible legacy that he built in 43 years."