‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reboot Picked Up For Two Seasons After Bidding War

It’s official! The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dramatic reboot has been picked up by the NBC streaming service Peacock, and is headed to the small screen! People reports that Peacock ordered two seasons of the series adaptation Bel-Air from Morgan Cooper’s 2019 fan-fave trailer titled Bel-Air, which is a dramatic take on reimagining the classic ‘90s comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. To announce the exciting news, Will Smith, who starred in the original series, headed to his YouTube channel to call on Morgan Cooper and Bel-Air’s showrunner and executive producer, Chris Collins who will also serve as executive producer to help him deliver the huge announcement on Tuesday (Sept. 8).

"I've been in this business for 30 years and that does not happen," Smith said. "They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done." RELATED: ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Drama Reboot In The Works Thanks To Viral Video

"There's so many layers to these characters," said Cooper, who will direct, co-write and serve as co-executive producer. "We're really going to peel back the layers of these characters and explore this world in an unforgettable way. It's a show that's really going to surprise people in the best way possible." RELATED: Will Smith Tearing Up Over James Avery Tribute During ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Is All Of Us Peacock shared in a press release that Bel-Air is a "serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air." It is not clear if the cast Cooper used in the trailer will star in the reboot.

"With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show," the release continues. Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal Television will serve as the studios on the project. Original series producers Smith, Quincy Jones and Benny Medina, as well as creators Andy and Susan Borowitz, are set to return as executive producers. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran from 1990-1996 starring Will Smith alongside James Avery, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali, Joseph Marcell and Janet Hubert-Whitten and Daphne Maxwell Reid.