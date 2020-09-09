Tory Lanez Reportedly Sent Apology Text To Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting

Written by BET Staff

After shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet, Tory Lanez is officially breaking his silence about the July 12 incident. The Canadian-rapper, reportedly said he “genuinely just got too drunk” as the night unfolded in Los Angeles. TMZ reports that Lanez sent the “WAP” rapper a text message shortly after the violent night. RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Drops Freestyle Addressing Tory Lanez Shooting Incident

“I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” his message read. Although Lanez did not reference “shooting” or a gun being involved in his messages he did make it clear that he regretted what happened. RELATED: JoJo, Asian Doll, And More Come To Megan Thee Stallion’s Support After She Revealed Tory Lanez Shot Her “None the less s**t should have never happened and I can’t change what [I] did. I just feel horrible,” his text continued. On Aug. 20, Megan went on Instagram Live to confirm that rapper Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) shot her and cleared up any other rumors regarding the incident along the way.

*Warning explicit language*

Meg Thee Stallion confirms Tory Lanez shot her pic.twitter.com/6480pT0Cef — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 21, 2020

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—. Stop lying," she said in the short video. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it." Lanez was arrested on July 13 and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. After posting his $35,000 bail later that day, he is scheduled to appear in court in October.