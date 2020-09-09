Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Racism ‘Black Men Go Through Everyday’ After Being Followed by White Men With John Legend

Being rich and famous does not shield you from racism. Chrissy Teigen recently opened about a terrifying experience she endured with her Oscar-winning husband John Legend.

In Marie Claire’s new cover story, Teign talked about a 2010 incident in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The celebrity couple was driving to Legend’s godmother’s house when they were followed by white “neighborhood-watch-type” men in a pickup truck.

“These two guys were in a pickup truck slowly tailing us, flashing their lights and trying to speak to us,” the 34-year-old told the lifestyle magazine.

“When we pulled over, they were like, ’What are you guys looking for?’ and we gave them the address. They literally said, ’Get your a**es out of here!’ and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway. They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside. It was a terrible, scary experience.”



Teigen continued through tears, “That was my first taste of seeing what happens to Black men everyday. It was horrifying and could have gone wrong so quickly. I was sobbing afterward for hours, and I noticed John wasn’t emotional about it. Seeing that he wasn’t very thrown by it was really upsetting because he obviously had experienced it before.”



Reflecting on today, she added, “People are very confident in their ways of being open about their racism because they have the backing views of the president. It’s become such a hurtful, weird presidency for so many Americans, and I’m going to fight to get this person out of office because I can’t live another four years with this kind of hatred boiling through America.”