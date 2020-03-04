Chrissy Teigen Shares A Picture Of Her And John Legend’s Kids That Has The Entire Internet Screaming

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

You have to see this to believe it.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Twinning! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have apparently unintentionally cloned themselves.

Teigen uploaded a few pics to her Twitter account on Wednesday (March 4) of her 3-year-old Luna and one-year-old Miles posing alongside each other. And they look just like a young Chrissy and John.

"me and john ???" Teigen captioned the clip, knowing well how much her kids resemble them. Check it out below.

Of course, fans are losing their minds over the similarities:

What do you think? Future John and Chrissy?

Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

