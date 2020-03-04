Chrissy Teigen Shares A Picture Of Her And John Legend’s Kids That Has The Entire Internet Screaming

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Twinning! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have apparently unintentionally cloned themselves.
Teigen uploaded a few pics to her Twitter account on Wednesday (March 4) of her 3-year-old Luna and one-year-old Miles posing alongside each other. And they look just like a young Chrissy and John.
"me and john ???" Teigen captioned the clip, knowing well how much her kids resemble them. Check it out below.
me and john ??? pic.twitter.com/eyyXApGru5— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2020
Of course, fans are losing their minds over the similarities:
John and Johnessa— 🛡Borelius The Great ⚔️ (@CoreyStrokess) March 4, 2020
March 3, 2020
Literally— Leah✨ (@LeahTee__) March 3, 2020
I wanna babysit so bad omg— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 3, 2020
What do you think? Future John and Chrissy?
Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS