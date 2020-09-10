Halle Berry On Dealing With Diabetes During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Halle Berry has been dealing with diabetes for over 30 years and with the coronavirus still raging across the U.S., she is being more careful than ever.

The 54-year-old Oscar winner, who was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 22, told Variety, “I do feel at risk. I’m very strict about quarantining and who is in my bubble.”



She continued, “We have a whole section of the house: When you go out in the world and buy something, it has to sit in this purgatory.”

Of course Hallle Berry is still continuing you to work.This week, she makes her directorial debut with the film Bruised, which she also stars, at the Toronto Film Festival. Berry plays Justice, a MMA fighter who goes back into the ring when everyone h as counted her out.



RELATED: Halle Berry Recalls Historic Oscars Win For ‘Monster’s Ball’



Berry told Variety about being in the director’s chair, “As an actor, I always show up and do my part, and I can only do what I can do. Being the director, I have a part in the totality of every department. I get to have a voice. That was different, and I really loved that.”



There is no release date as of yet.