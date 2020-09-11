Idris Elba, Regina King, And Lakeith Stanfield Cast In All-Black Netflix Western Film

A new Western revenge thriller is headed to Netflix with some of Hollywood’s finest joining the all-Black cast.

The Harder They Fall co-stars Idris Elba, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield and Jonathan Majors among other Black Hollywood actors including Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and RJ Cyler.

Heading back into production after being halted by the coronavirus pandemic, The Harder They Fall follows Nat Love (played by Majors) who discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents 20 years ago is being released from prison, Deadline reports. Love decides to round up his gang to track down his parents’ killer and seek revenge.

