Idris Elba, Regina King, And Lakeith Stanfield Cast In All-Black Netflix Western Film

A new Western revenge thriller is headed to Netflix with some of Hollywood’s finest joining the all-Black cast.
The Harder They Fall co-stars Idris Elba, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield and Jonathan Majors among other Black Hollywood actors including Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and RJ Cyler.
Heading back into production after being halted by the coronavirus pandemic, The Harder They Fall follows Nat Love (played by Majors) who discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents 20 years ago is being released from prison, Deadline reports. Love decides to round up his gang to track down his parents’ killer and seek revenge.
Jay-Z, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender will sit as producers while British singer-songwriter The Bullitts also known as Jeymes Samuel takes the reigns as the director and producer.
Samuel’s and Jay-Z will write and produce original music for the film.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actors are currently in “cowboy camp,” learning all skills from the Wild Wild West including horseback riding and gunslinging before heading to New Mexico to continue shooting the film.
Netflix has not announced when the Western feature film will head to their streaming platform.
(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, and Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
