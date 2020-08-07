‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Trailer Features Daniel Kaluuya And Lakeith Stanfield

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
One of the most controversial FBI raids in American history is coming to the big screen.
The official trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah, dropped on Thursday (August 6). Based on true events, the film will tell the story about the assassination of Black Panther Party leader and chairman, Fred Hampton.
“You can murder a revolutionary, but you can’t murder a revolution," says Hampton, at the start of the trailer.
Under the Warner Bros. banner and directed by Shaka King, Oscar-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya will star as Hampton alongside Lakeith Stanfield who will play William O’Neal, an FBI informant whose betrayal ultimately leads to Hampton’s killing.
The trailer shows the contrast between Hampton and O’Neal as the Black Panther Party leader as he is seen hosting meetings and reciting powerful chants while O’Neal is shown watching his every move.
Produced by Charles D. King and Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler, the film will co-star Algee Smith (The New Edition Story), Lil Rel Hower (Get Out), Dominique Fishback (The Hate U Give), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) and more.
The film was scheduled to hit theaters on August 21, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed back.
While there is no official release date set, it has been confirmed that Judas and the Black Messiah, will only be shown in theaters in 2021.
Watch the trailer below:
(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage and Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
