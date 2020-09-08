Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard, And Sanaa Lathan To Star In 'The Golden Girls' Reboot

The Golden Girls is one of the most iconic shows of all time, airing from 1985 to 1992 and starring Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan and Betty White. The series garnered all four of the actresses Emmy wins. Now, a Black version is in the works starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Alfre Woodard, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King. That said, the remake is not exactly what you might think.

As of now, the Black version of The Golden Girls is a “one night only,” charitable performance via Zoom and supported by the civil rights organization Color of Change. The event page reads, "In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!”

The page continued, "This event is in partnership with Zoom, and the first episode is spotlighting and supporting Color of Change - the nation's largest online racial justice organization."

The cast has been hush about the episode but Ross posted a brief video of the original cast morphing into the new cast.

