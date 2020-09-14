Ciara Pens Sweet Message To Russell Wilson Before Seahawks Season Opener

When it comes to Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson, his biggest cheerleader is definitely his wife Ciara.

Ahead of Wilson kicking off his ninth season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (Sept. 13), the singer shared a sweet message on Instagram in support of her husband.

"Season 9. So proud of you babe @DangeRussWilson!" she wrote. "Hardest working man I know. Seeing your daily dedication and commitment to the game continually motivates and inspires me!"

