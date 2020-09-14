Ciara Pens Sweet Message To Russell Wilson Before Seahawks Season Opener

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
When it comes to Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson, his biggest cheerleader is definitely his wife Ciara.
Ahead of Wilson kicking off his ninth season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (Sept. 13), the singer shared a sweet message on Instagram in support of her husband.
"Season 9. So proud of you babe @DangeRussWilson!" she wrote. "Hardest working man I know. Seeing your daily dedication and commitment to the game continually motivates and inspires me!"
Let’s Go! #GameDay 💙💙💙💚💚💚."
In July, the couple welcomed a new bundle of joy to their family: son Win Harrison. Ciara and Wilson also share daughter Sienna Princess, 3, while Ciara is also the mother to her son Future Zahir, 6, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.
Before Ciara gave birth to Win, Wilson publicly expressed his concern about playing in the 2020 NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic and his then-pregnant wife.
"I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. [NFL] Training camp is about to start.. And there's still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety," Wilson wrote on Twitter. "We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones #WeWantToPlay."
The Seattle Seahawks went on to win 38-25 against the Atlanta Falcons during the season opener.
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TOM FORD: AUTUMN/WINTER 2020 RUNWAY SHOW )
