‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby Says Her Husband ‘Regrets’ Strip Club Incident

On Sunday's (September 13) episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby revealed that she and her husband Michael Darby came clean about an incident he really “regrets” happened.

The recall of what happened stemmed from a conversation about him being spotted out at a strip club while she was on a cast trip with their baby son Dean at Monique Samuels' lake house.

If you recall, it was Candiace Dillard who received a text from a friend, including a photo of what appeared to be Michael at a strip club.

"When I got home from Monique's lake house, Michael and I talked about the issue that Candiace brought up, and he told me he was at the strip club and this woman kept touching him," Ashley shared on yesterday’s episode.

The 32-year-old explained that her husband would expound further about his transgressions but admitted to doing something "he regrets."

"[He] feels bad," Ashley said of her husband, adding that the argument escalated so much that the couple ended up sleeping in separate bedrooms.

"Michael slept in the baby's room and I slept in the bedroom," she shared.

Ashley gave birth to Dean, the couple's first child together, in July 2019. Their marriage has been drama-filled since it began as Michael was previously accused of making a sexual comment about another man and was accused of sexual assault. He has denied both allegations.