‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Drama: Monique Samuels Accuses Candiace Dillard Of ‘Nasty’ Behavior

Monique Samuels is blasting Candiace Dillard for nearly plotting to spread lies about her family.

On August 9, Dillard was on Instagram Live and talked about an alleged plan to spread a rumor that Monique’s son Chase was not her husband Chris’ child. Dillard said, "There was a conversation about someone plotting to spread a rumor that Chase was not Chris's [Samuels] baby… That conversation happened. I was there for it. I never contributed to the plot-ation of the conversation. I said that that would never fly, and it should be dropped." According to Dillard, the conversation include some Housewives and "several other people"

In an exclusive interview with TooFab, Monique said, "It's just disgusting. You know, when we look at the shows and the franchise, we want to be entertained. We don't want to destroy families or even watch other families be destroyed."

She continued, "There should be boundaries that are set. You don't speak someone's name, you don't speak my child's name. You don't address my children. It's a whole bunch of nasty mess."

She also believed Dillard only spilled the tea to make herself look better, "I think that she thought that would be her saving grace by throwing the others under the bus and saying that she called it out and said no. So, I think that was her reasoning for going so deep into all of the information about their plotting dinner."



Monique also said her friendship with Candiace is finished.

Candiace's released the following statement to TooFab, "There is certainly a lot of season left for our audience to take in. In the meantime, she wishes no ill will toward Monique nor her family and she is currently focusing on herself, her family and her career."



The fifth season of Real Housewives Of Potomac is currently airing on Bravo.