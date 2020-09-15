Kamala Harris Asks Maya Rudolph How She Impersonates Her

Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph have finally met! Well, at least, virtually.



The comedic genius joined the vice presidential nominee for a fundraiser on September 14. And the star-power didn’t stop there, SNL alum Amy Poehler also made an appearance along with former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Being that Rudolph has spoofed Harris and Poehler has spoofed Clinton, Harris had to ask, "You’ve each played one of us on Saturday Night Live. Can you just… walk us through what that process is like?"

"Like, in front of you? That’s embarrassing," Rudolph responded with a laugh. "In terms of Senator Harris, I didn’t have an impression because I wasn’t walking around the house doing my 'Kamala.’ But I think it starts with trying to get someone’s voice if you can. I’m that person that when I am telling a story about someone, when I [say] the words that they said, I usually say it in that person’s voice. So I tend to mimic the sound of people’s voices, or if there are gestures or mannerisms."

Rudolph also joked, "There’s nothing crazily overt about Sen. Harris, but I have to tell you, when I got to [SNL] and they put the wig on me, it was done!”

The Bridesmaids actress went on to earn an Emmy nomination for her hilarious portrayal.

With all the laughs, the virtual fundraiser was a success. According to PEOPLE, over $6 million was raised from more than 100,000 viewers.

Watch the exchange below: