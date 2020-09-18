Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby

Now on bed rest, the Cravings cookbook author was speaking about the complications that led her to it and started referring to her unborn child with “he/him” pronouns. “It’s so weird because the baby’s really really healthy. He’s big. He’s probably, oops! That was stupid,” she said on one of her Instagram stories.

While giving an update on her pregnancy on Instagram on Thursday (September 17) Chrissy Teigen’s excitement about her new bundle of joy led to an accidental reveal of the sex of her baby.

In her heartfelt video, Teigen shared that she has had prior pregnancy complications with her placenta and the same issue has come up again.

"It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna," she said. "With Miles, it just stopped feeding him. It stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all, so he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times."

After realizing that she mistakenly announced some major news, Teigen covered her mouth before continuing the health update, later laughing about the most sincere reveal to her fans.

"hahahahaha might as well tell you," she captioned in her post.

The latest addition to the Chrissy Teigen and John Legend family will join the couple’s daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2.