Chrissy Teigen Is On Two-Week Bed Rest While Pregnant With Third Child

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her third child with husband John Legend but she is experiencing some pregnancy woes. The 34-year-old is now on bed rest.

On September 4 Teigen tweeted, “I get really really bad pregnancy headaches. was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something doctor terms. anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally.”