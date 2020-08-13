John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Announce They're Expecting Third Child In The Most Adorable Way

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Announce They're Expecting Third Child In The Most Adorable Way

The couple surprised fans with the happy news.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

John Legend dropped a new video for his song "Wild," and a cameo by his wife Chrissy Teigen more than stole the show. The lifestyle entrepreneur used her appearance to make a major announcement: she and Legend are expecting their third child!

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen's Kids Write Hilarious Goodbye Letters To Her Boobs After Implant Removal

In the video, John and Chrissy are seen riding in a convertible and hanging out on the beach. Towards the end, the 34-year-old cookbook author reveals her baby bump. Chrissy later seemingly confirmed the news by tweeting a smiling hearts emoji:

 

Us Weekly also confirmed the news.

The couple are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles. Congrats to John and Chrissy on their growing family!

Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC