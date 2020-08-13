John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Announce They're Expecting Third Child In The Most Adorable Way

John Legend dropped a new video for his song "Wild," and a cameo by his wife Chrissy Teigen more than stole the show. The lifestyle entrepreneur used her appearance to make a major announcement: she and Legend are expecting their third child!

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen's Kids Write Hilarious Goodbye Letters To Her Boobs After Implant Removal

In the video, John and Chrissy are seen riding in a convertible and hanging out on the beach. Towards the end, the 34-year-old cookbook author reveals her baby bump. Chrissy later seemingly confirmed the news by tweeting a smiling hearts emoji: