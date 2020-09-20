Vivica Fox Pulls Out Of Emmys After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Last night (September 20), Vivica Fox pulled out from co-hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet for the Emmys because she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight! Unfortunately, I have tested positive for coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home,” Fox said in a statement. “During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other.”