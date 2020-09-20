Vivica Fox Pulls Out Of Emmys After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Last night (September 20), Vivica Fox pulled out from co-hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet for the Emmys because she tested positive for COVID-19.
“I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight! Unfortunately, I have tested positive for coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home,” Fox said in a statement. “During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other.”
Co-host Giuliana Rancic announced that she too contracted the virus, adding that her husband Bill Rancic and their son Duke, 8, also tested positive.
Brad Goreski and Nina Parker replaced the quarantined co-hosts. Fox sent her best wishes to them.
“Congratulations to all of tonight’s nominees. I look forward to seeing everyone again soon,” Fox said in a statement.
Fans were concerned and sent well wishes on social media.
Get better soon, Viv.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
