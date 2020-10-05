NeNe Leakes Wants You To Know She Unequivocally Not Fired From ‘RHOA’

NeNe Leakes says she quit Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta despite rumors that state that the reality star was fired. The last original cast member from the series is shutting those reports down.

Leakes told Entertainment Tonight, "I left the show. I had an offer on the table. I did not think the offer was a fair offer."

As for executive producer Andy Cohen, the 52-year-old said, "Well, I thought that we had a relationship and a great relationship. But maybe we didn't. I don't know."

She continued, “You know, you don't turn off your feelings for someone because you had an argument. I've always loved Andy like he was a family member of mine. I worked with him for a very long time so I have a lot of love for him, so, you know, you can't just turn your feelings off because you had an argument."

On September 29, Leakes had a different tone. A bit harsher, she posted on Twitter, “No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget.”

On September 17, in a video posted to NeNe’s YouTube channel, the 52-year-old said that after "emotional negotiations" she could not reach a deal with Bravo.

She also added, "There's been a lot of emotions on both sides. It's been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13. It wasn't an easy decision for me. It was hard."

This is not the first time she has left the series. NeNe left the reality show briefly for season 9 and returned by season 10.