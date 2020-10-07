Cynthia Bailey On COVID-19 Wedding Details

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and Fox sportscaster, Mike Hill, are headed down the aisle to say “I do” on October 10 and the couple has confirmed that while family and friends will be in attendance at their luxurious wedding, there are some strict COVID-19 protocols in place.
“Instead of focusing on the accessories in my hair or what kind of food we’re going to have, Mike and I have been putting most of our wedding energy into COVID-19 protocols,” Bailey told Page Six.“And we ain’t playin’ around.”
Making sure that they and their guests are protected on their special day, the bride-to-be and her groom are providing everyone with face masks and face shields and if anyone doesn’t want to follow the PPE guidelines, they will be kindly escorted out of the building by security.
“We have so many rules and regulations in play, I’m surprised anyone is coming,” Bailey said. “We have sanitizing stations, we have an actual basin to wash your hands in before you enter the venue, we have temperature checks and the way the venue is set up, you can be indoors or outdoors the entire time if you want to.”
Food stations will also be set up and guests are not required to sit at tables with people they are not familiar with, “It’s a huge space, so you can be as far away from people as you want while still feeling connected to the ceremony.” Guests will be seated both in side the venue and outside to ensure the socially distanced guidelines are met.
The couple is set to tie the knot at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Ga., “For years, I said very publicly that I’d never get married again, but God had other plans. I met Mike Hill!”
