Cynthia Bailey On COVID-19 Wedding Details

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and Fox sportscaster, Mike Hill, are headed down the aisle to say “I do” on October 10 and the couple has confirmed that while family and friends will be in attendance at their luxurious wedding, there are some strict COVID-19 protocols in place.

“Instead of focusing on the accessories in my hair or what kind of food we’re going to have, Mike and I have been putting most of our wedding energy into COVID-19 protocols,” Bailey told Page Six.“And we ain’t playin’ around.”

Making sure that they and their guests are protected on their special day, the bride-to-be and her groom are providing everyone with face masks and face shields and if anyone doesn’t want to follow the PPE guidelines, they will be kindly escorted out of the building by security.