Niecy Nash To Host Daytime Talk Show

Award-winning actress Niecy Nash may be taking her gift for gab to daytime television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reno 911! and Claws actress, Nash could be adding talk show host to her extensive list of accomplishments.

RELATED: Niecy Nash Has A Perfect Message To People Questioning If Her Marriage Is Costing Her Fans

If the show is greenlit, it will mark Nash’s second hosting gig after previously headlining the Style Network’s Clean House from 2003-2010, which earned a Daytime Emmy.

Nash's talk show series would join the roster of syndicated daytime talk shows hosted by Black women including Tamron Hall and Wendy Williams.

Nash has a lot to celebrate with this talk show news and her recent marriage to Jessica Betts, the couple wed on August 29 and hosted a rustic-themed wedding in front of 24 of their closest friends and family at their home in Ventura County, California.

"I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being," Nash told People. “I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time.”