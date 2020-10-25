Russell Wilson Wishes His ‘Queen’ A Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday, Ciara!

The singer, mother of three, and businesswoman, who turned 35 on Sunday (Oct. 25), received a heartfelt birthday wish in an Instagram post from her husband Russell Wilson.

“My Queen,’’ the Seattle Seahawk quarterback writes. “You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better.”

