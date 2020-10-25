Russell Wilson Wishes His ‘Queen’ A Happy Birthday

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Happy Birthday, Ciara!
The singer, mother of three, and businesswoman, who turned 35 on Sunday (Oct. 25), received a heartfelt birthday wish in an Instagram post from her husband Russell Wilson.
“My Queen,’’ the Seattle Seahawk quarterback writes. “You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better.”
RELATED: Ciara Pens Sweet Message To Russell Wilson Before Seahawks Season Opener
There is nothing that this super mom cannot do, as she raises Sienna Princess, 3, Future Zahir, 6, and 3-month-old Win, on top of her hard-hitting personal training sessions, while overseeing charity events on Zoom.
Continuing his birthday tribute, Wilson continued: “You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world.”
RELATED: Russell Wilson’s Shares A Late Night Video With Baby Win
(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for All In WA)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS