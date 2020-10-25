Russell Wilson Wishes His ‘Queen’ A Happy Birthday

Russell Wilson Wishes His ‘Queen’ A Happy Birthday

Ciara turned 35 on Sunday, October 25.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Happy Birthday, Ciara!

The singer, mother of three, and businesswoman, who turned 35 on Sunday (Oct. 25), received a heartfelt birthday wish in an Instagram post from her husband Russell Wilson.

“My Queen,’’ the Seattle Seahawk quarterback writes. “You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better.”

My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better. You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that... the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear. We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever. Daddy loves you. ❤️ Happy Birthday Babylove! @Ciara

There is nothing that this super mom cannot do, as she raises Sienna Princess, 3, Future Zahir, 6, and 3-month-old Win, on top of her hard-hitting personal training sessions, while overseeing charity events on Zoom.

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for All In WA)

