Mike Tyson Slams Boosie Badazz Over His Transphobic Comments About Zaya Wade

In an interview, former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson pressed rapper Boosie BadAzz on Monday (October 24) to explain why he slammed Dwayne Wade’s 12-year-old daughter Zaya who came out as transgender.

"Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Tyson demanded. "Do you feel there's a possibility that you're a homosexual and by disrespecting them it furthers yourself from being a homosexual? I'm thinking you may like homosexuals."

The Baton Rouge MC responded that he’s “as straight as an arrow.”

Tyson didn’t back down. “If you're straight then why do you offend people?" he asks the rapper during his appearance on Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson.

In February, the retired NBA star shared the story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show of how Zaya came out as transgender.

Boosie took to social media and posted transphobic comments directed at the Wade family.

Zaya’s transition has to do with her gender identity, not sexual orientation, making the conversation between Tyson and Boosie misguided for a number of reasons.

Boosie admitted to Tyson that sometimes he needs to keep his mouth shut.

“I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it's a child. That's really why I got offended," he explained to the champ.

