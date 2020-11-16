Trending:

Diddy Shares Heartwarming Tribute To Kim Porter On The 2nd Anniversary Of Her Death

Diddy and Kim Porter

Diddy Shares Heartwarming Tribute To Kim Porter On The 2nd Anniversary Of Her Death

Kim Porter died in 2018 from lobar pneumonia at the age of 47.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Diddy is honoring his late ex-girlfriend, actress and model, Kim Porter, with a special tribute two years after her untimely death. Porter died on Nov. 15, 2018 from lobar pneumonia at the age of 47. 

The media mogul took to his Instagram on Nov. 15 and 16 to remember the mother to three of his children: son Christian Combs and their twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star. Diddy also helped Porter raise her son Quincy from a previous relationship. 

“QUEEN KIM PORTER!! ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER,” the 51-year-old captioned in his first post.

RELATED: Diddy Reveals Enormous Monument To Kim Porter In His Backyard

“The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!,” he wrote in his second post.

Porter’s son Quincy, who she shared with singer Al B. Sure, also posted a photo of him and his mother with a caption of hearts and a white dove.

Kim Porter was laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia on Nov. 24, 2018 at Cascade Hills Church. Pastor T.D. Jakes officiated the service.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC