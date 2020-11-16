Diddy Shares Heartwarming Tribute To Kim Porter On The 2nd Anniversary Of Her Death

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Diddy is honoring his late ex-girlfriend, actress and model, Kim Porter, with a special tribute two years after her untimely death. Porter died on Nov. 15, 2018 from lobar pneumonia at the age of 47.
The media mogul took to his Instagram on Nov. 15 and 16 to remember the mother to three of his children: son Christian Combs and their twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star. Diddy also helped Porter raise her son Quincy from a previous relationship.
“QUEEN KIM PORTER!! ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER,” the 51-year-old captioned in his first post.
RELATED: Diddy Reveals Enormous Monument To Kim Porter In His Backyard
“The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!,” he wrote in his second post.
Porter’s son Quincy, who she shared with singer Al B. Sure, also posted a photo of him and his mother with a caption of hearts and a white dove.
Kim Porter was laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia on Nov. 24, 2018 at Cascade Hills Church. Pastor T.D. Jakes officiated the service.
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS