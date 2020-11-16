Diddy Shares Heartwarming Tribute To Kim Porter On The 2nd Anniversary Of Her Death

Diddy is honoring his late ex-girlfriend, actress and model, Kim Porter, with a special tribute two years after her untimely death. Porter died on Nov. 15, 2018 from lobar pneumonia at the age of 47.

The media mogul took to his Instagram on Nov. 15 and 16 to remember the mother to three of his children: son Christian Combs and their twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star. Diddy also helped Porter raise her son Quincy from a previous relationship.

“QUEEN KIM PORTER!! ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER,” the 51-year-old captioned in his first post.

