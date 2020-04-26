Diddy Reveals Enormous Monument To Kim Porter In His Backyard

There's no denying that the death of Kim Porter hit Diddy hard. The rap mogul has been grieving the loss of his longtime partner and mother of his children since she suddenly passed away in November 2018 due to lobar pneumonia.

While we've seen Diddy honor his late ex on social media a number of times, it turns out he keeps her memory alive in a far more epic way. During an Instagram Live session with Fat Joe, Diddy showed off a huge monument he constructed of Kim that stands in his backyard.

During the chat, Diddy got emotional talking about Kim's funeral, describing it as his "lowest point." He then took Joe and all the people watching "for a little walk, show you around, show you this monument that I built for her."

As he walked, Diddy offered a "PSA [public service announcement]" to all the men out there. "To all the playboys," he said, "When you find that one, don't be playin' around with it. 'Cause they're rare. Y'know what I'm sayin'? It's rare. Somebody that's gonna understand you, be there for you unconditionally." He also admitted, "I feel like she was the one for me, and you know, I played around. [God] changed me as a man and be able to appreciate love."

Diddy then finally showed off the awe-inspiring statue he created for Kim, a larger-than-life replica of her body cast in metal: