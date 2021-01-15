Lizzo Says She’s ‘Freeing’ Herself Of Things She Can’t Control

Written by BET Staff

Lizzo is one of the biggest stars in the music world but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t struggle at times. The rapper and singer recently opened up about her challenges dealing with a broken heart. The 32-year-old wrote on Instagram, “2021 has already left me disappointed w a broken heart. I am holding onto hope but it’s slipping through my grip. Life is beautiful though, so I’ve decided to sit and feel everything. Though it hurts like hell... I am grateful for feelings.”



In another post, Lizzo wrote, “Freeing myself of things I can’t control. Bullsh*t ain’t none of my business.”