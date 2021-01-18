Trending:

See Queen Latifah In First Trailer For CBS Series ‘The Equalizer’

JERSEY CITY - NOVEMBER 13: "Pilot" -- Coverage of the CBS series THE EQUALIZER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. (Photo by Micheal Greenberg/CBS via Getty Images)

See Queen Latifah In First Trailer For CBS Series ‘The Equalizer’

Her portrayal of the iconic vigilante has Twitter talking.

Published Yesterday

Written by Nigel Roberts

Queen Latifah is set to star in an upcoming CBS TV drama series The Equalizer, which will debut Feb. 7 immediately after the Super Bowl. The show is a remake of a popular 1980s television series about a crime fighting vigilante. Denzel Washington starred in a 2014 movie based on that series.

While Latifah’s casting in the show was announced last month, we now have our first look at the award-winning actress in all her butt-kicking glory. CBS released the first trailer for the upcoming series, which you can see below:

The release of the trailer immediately got the Queen trending on social media. While a few haters are having trouble with the idea of the iconic role being played by a woman, folks overwhelmingly are thrilled to see the Set It Off star back in action:

The Equalizer premieres Sunday, February 7 on CBS.

(Photo by Micheal Greenberg/CBS via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC