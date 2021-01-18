See Queen Latifah In First Trailer For CBS Series ‘The Equalizer’

Queen Latifah is set to star in an upcoming CBS TV drama series The Equalizer, which will debut Feb. 7 immediately after the Super Bowl. The show is a remake of a popular 1980s television series about a crime fighting vigilante. Denzel Washington starred in a 2014 movie based on that series.

While Latifah’s casting in the show was announced last month, we now have our first look at the award-winning actress in all her butt-kicking glory. CBS released the first trailer for the upcoming series, which you can see below: