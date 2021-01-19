Watch The Powerful Trailer For The Mahalia Jackson Biopic Produced By Robin Roberts

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Mahalia Jackson is considered one of the greatest gospel singers of all time and now her life is coming to the small screen in Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.
Produced by Roberts and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, the film stars Grammy-Award winning actress Danielle Brooks in the lead role as the legendary gospel singer focusing on her civil rights activism.
The first trailer of the project was released on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to coincide with Jackson’s connection to King and the “I Have A Dream” speech.
See below:
RELATED: 'Orange Is The New Black' Star Danielle Brooks Welcomes A Baby Girl
Born on Oct. 26, 1911 in New Orleans, Mahalia Jackson is known as one of the first superstars of gospel music and was coined the "Queen of Gospel." Jackson often lent her powerful voice to the civil rights movement. She sang at the 1963 March on Washington at the request of King and she also sang at his funeral in 1968.
An exact airdate is not known but the GMA host said we can expect the film sometime in April. The movie is part of a four-picture deal that Robin Roberts signed with Lifetime including last year’s The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel which became Lifetime’s highest-rated original movie since 2016.
(Photo by Don Cravens/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS