Watch The Powerful Trailer For The Mahalia Jackson Biopic Produced By Robin Roberts

Mahalia Jackson is considered one of the greatest gospel singers of all time and now her life is coming to the small screen in Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.

Produced by Roberts and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, the film stars Grammy-Award winning actress Danielle Brooks in the lead role as the legendary gospel singer focusing on her civil rights activism.

The first trailer of the project was released on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to coincide with Jackson’s connection to King and the “I Have A Dream” speech.

See below: