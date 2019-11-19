'Orange Is The New Black' Star Danielle Brooks Welcomes A Baby Girl

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26: Danielle Brooks is seen on July 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) *** Local Caption *** Danielle Brooks

"She's perfect."

Written by Moriba Cummings

Danielle Brooks is now the proud mother of a bouncing baby girl!

The Orange Is the New Black star shared a photo of her new bundle of joy with her Instagram followers, revealing in the caption that she was born on Saturday (November 16).

"11.16.19... She's perfect," she captioned a black and white photo of the newborn lying against her body.

"11.16.19... She's perfect."

The actress has not revealed what she has chosen to name her daughter.

Brooks first announced she was expecting in July when she was five months along. While she continues to keep the newborn's father's identity private, her fans believe she shares this gift with her boyfriend, whom she calls "D." The two made their public debut in 2018.

We send many congratulations to the actress on her new addition!

(Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

